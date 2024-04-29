Mumbai airport to solar panels: Why Adani needs another $1 billion

Airport plans

In March, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said the group will infuse about ₹60,000 crore in the next 5-10 years in airports, with almost 50% for expanding the air side that includes the terminal and runway capacity of the two airports in Mumbai over the next five years. A part of it will go into the city-side of the Mumbai airport over 10 years. Adani will expand the airports' runways, taxiways, hangars and passenger terminals, apart from surrounding infrastructure such as hotels and shopping malls, said the two persons.