Founded in 2018, Gurugram-based LegalKart lets customers find lawyers or advocates online for legal advice services.
In 2019, LegalKart had raised seed funding of around ₹3.5 crore from a clutch of angel investors.
Mumbai Angels, an early-stage startup investment platform, on Friday said it has invested in legal-tech startup LegalKart as part of the startup’s pre-series A round along with IIM Udaipur Incubation Center.
“This decade is dedicated to legal technology globally, and we intend to redefine the way legal services are accessed and delivered in India by creating an engaging customer journey for any law-related matter. We aspire to ultimately morph into an end-to-end Legal support and service ecosystem and we are thrilled to have an eminent investor like Mumbai Angels coming on board to invest and mentor the company. We believe we are now ready to further ramp up our technical operations to the next level," said Arvind Singhatiya, founder and CEO, LegalKart.
The company has already served more than 1 lakh consumers and has over 10,000 lawyers on its platform present across over 900 locations including multiple cities, districts and remote locations in India. LegalKart is presently clocking 4 lakh consultation minutes annually and plans to ramp it up to 20 lakh minutes per year soon.
“As our country grows by leaps and bounds, easy and quality access to legal advice and support is very essential to everyone and LegalKart is working on enabling this," said Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, IIMUIC.
Legalkart plans to utilise the funds to develop new tech-products for customers with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning capabilities, to create instant access to legal support while also creating awareness about the platform.
“Legal-tech in India is a late bloomer, but a rapidly growing sector, optimizing legal processes and operations for businesses; with unique solutions that has plagued the industry for decades. LegalKart has been instrumental in bringing about an efficient legal-tech system. We are confident that the freshly infused capital will allow them to scale and reach greater heights," said Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and CEO, Mumbai Angels.
