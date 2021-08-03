Mumbai Angels Network and Social Alpha invest in MedPrime Technologies

Commenting on the funding, Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and chief executive officer, Mumbai Angels Network, said, “Healthtech has become one of the fastest growing industries with the pandemic underscoring the significance of digital technologies to strengthen the infrastructure and manage the strain inflicted on the sector. We believe that MedPrime Technologies is on the right path to redefining microscopy-based diagnostics in the country and this funding is a testimony to the stellar work MedPrime has been doing so far and will help them augment their products and expand the business."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}