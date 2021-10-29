MUMBAI : Mumbai Angels Network, a startup investment platform for early-stage venture investments, along with Indian Angel Network (IAN), Blue Ashva, and other investors, have invested ₹22 crore in Dhruva Space, a space technology startup that builds full-stack space engineering solutions and application-agnostic small satellite platforms.

Dhruva Space will be utilizing the funds to expand its current portfolio of products on the Space, Launch and Ground segment. The P-Dot platform of Dhruva Space has already gained significant traction considering the ability to provide IoT/M2M solutions in a very small form factor.

The DSOD (Dhruva Space Orbital Deployers) can support dedicated launches for CubeSats ranging from 1U to 16U size satellites placing them in a unique position to offer satellites coupled with launch as a solution. The software platform developed by Dhruva Space offers its customers to receive, command and operate satellites anywhere in the world using a distributed network of ground stations.

“Space technology is perhaps one of the most exciting, innovative, and fastest-growing sectors in the world. Dhruva Space is building robust solutions that will further drive the growth of India’s space-tech industry. The platform is extremely capital-efficient, and we believe that this funding will enable them to scale and develop full-stack solutions both as integrated services as well as individual technology solutions that can be utilized for space-related applications on Earth and beyond," added Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and chief executive officer, Mumbai Angels Network.

Based out of Hyderabad, India, and Graz, Austria, Dhruva Space builds satellite platforms, launch solutions and ground stations. The company’s founding team comprises seasoned business and technology professionals who possess extensive experience, having worked with prominent organizations such as Exseed Space, amg AG, Cisco, and KPMG. A finalist in the Qualcomm Design in India challenge, Dhruva Space has recently received orders from the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization) and is currently collaborating with several National & International companies. Furthermore, Dhruva Space is also participating in the ongoing Dubai Expo 2021& the International Astronautical Congress 2021, Dubai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.