Bulls slashed speculative positions on Adani Group stocks on Friday on news that the US Department of Justice was probing Adani’s disclosures to its American investors after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of corporate malfeasance in a report on 24 January, which the group has denied. Analysts expect volatility to persist in Adani counters until clarity emerges on the development.

An Adani Group spokesperson said the conglomerate was not aware of its investors being subpoenaed.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Flagship Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements and ACC, which are listed on the National Stock Exchange’s derivatives segments, witnessed contract level outstanding shares being cut as contract prices fell Friday, dragging down group market cap to below ₹10 trillion after 24 sessions. This indicates bulls cut leveraged positions, according to Kruti Shah, quant analyst, Equirus.

Bulls cut 16.5% or 6,906 contracts of their positions in AEL, 22.39% (5,479 contracts) in Adani Ports, 12.81% in Ambuja Cements and a whopping 29.32% in ACC. The cuts were accompanied by AEL’s active futures contract tumbl-ing 7.22% to ₹2,235.30 a share, Adani Ports contract correcting 4.28% at ₹712.10, Ambuja Cements falling 4.5% to ₹425.95 and ACC by 3.6% to ₹1,763.05.

Other Adani stocks like Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power and NDTV, which are listed only on cash segment of the stock exchanges, also fell on Friday.

Adani Ports also announced the resignation of its director Ranjitsinh B Barad, a non- executive, non-independent director, in a late night filing on Friday to the stock exchanges. No reason was given for his resignation.

Equirus’ Shah expects the stocks to correct more in immediate term as speculators cut more of their bullish bets. Such activity involves selling of contracts that were purchased earlier to close them out. This increases the downside pressure on the stocks because of the selling.

“The pressure on stocks could persist when markets open Monday," said Shah. “However, cement stocks could witness relatively lower downside than, say, AEL or Adani Ports. Another 4-5% downside in ACC and Ambuja Cements make them attractive buys. AEL is a high beta stock and could see greater volatility. Even AEL and ports business could be purchased on dips by long term investors."

A high beta stock outperforms the market during a rally and underperforms it during a correction.

Following Friday’s report an Adani Group spokesperson said, “We are not aware of any such subpoena to investors. Our various issuer groups remain confident that the disclosures are full and complete as disclosed in the relevant issuer offering circulars. We request the media to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for Sebi and the Hon’ble Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings."

Despite Friday’s correction certain Adani stocks enjoy high valuations. AEL has a current price to earnings multiple of 168.41 times against a sectoral (Nifty 500 index) PE of 22.87. Adani Transmission has a PE of 479.66 times against the same sectoral index.

The group has seen a jump in combined market cap from a low of ₹6.81 trillion on 27 February to ₹9.8 trillion this Friday, a rise of 44%. However, the market cap still languishes below the ₹19.22 trillion on 24 January, the day the Hindenburg report was made public.

