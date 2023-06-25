Bulls slash levered bets on Adani Group as US begins probe2 min read 25 Jun 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Analysts expect volatility to persist in Adani counters until clarity emerges on the development.An Adani Group spokesperson said the conglomerate was not aware of its investors being subpoenaed.
Bulls slashed speculative positions on Adani Group stocks on Friday on news that the US Department of Justice was probing Adani’s disclosures to its American investors after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of corporate malfeasance in a report on 24 January, which the group has denied. Analysts expect volatility to persist in Adani counters until clarity emerges on the development.
