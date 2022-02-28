Mumbai civil court halts Future Enterprises stake sale in Italy’s Generali

Future Enterprises has received offers from potential buyers for its remaining 24.91% interest in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company. It is also exploring options for the sale of its 33.3% interest in the Life Insurance JV and expects to complete the exit of its holding in the Insurance Joint Ventures in a time bound manner to meet its commitment under One Time Restructuring Plan implemented under August 6, 2020 circular issued by Reserve Bank of India in relation to Resolution Framework for Covid-19 related stress.