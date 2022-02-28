Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Mumbai court blocks Future Enterprises from selling stake in Generali JV

Mumbai court blocks Future Enterprises from selling stake in Generali JV

The logo of insurance company Generali is seen on the company headquarters in Budapest, Hungary.
1 min read . 04:19 PM IST Aditya Kalra,Abhirup Roy, Reuters

  • Future Enterprises said in January that it had decided to sell its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An Indian court has blocked Future Enterprises from selling its stake in its general insurance joint venture business with Italy's Generali, following a legal challenge by a group representing bondholders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

An Indian court has blocked Future Enterprises from selling its stake in its general insurance joint venture business with Italy's Generali, following a legal challenge by a group representing bondholders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Future Enterprises said in January that it had decided to sell its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali.

Future Enterprises said in January that it had decided to sell its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

IDBI Trusteeship went to court representing foreign bondholders who subscribed to Future Enterprises companies that had defaulted. The bondholders had rights mandating Future Enterprises not to dilute its Future Generali stake, one of the sources said.

After hearing IDBI, a Mumbai city civil court ordered Future Enterprises to hold off from selling the stake until the next hearing on March 10.

Future and IDBI Trusteeship did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!