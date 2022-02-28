Mumbai court blocks Future Enterprises from selling stake in Generali JV

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An Indian court has blocked Future Enterprises from selling its stake in its general insurance joint venture business with Italy's Generali, following a legal challenge by a group representing bondholders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Future Enterprises said in January that it had decided to sell its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali.

Future Enterprises said in January that it had decided to sell its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali.

IDBI Trusteeship went to court representing foreign bondholders who subscribed to Future Enterprises companies that had defaulted. The bondholders had rights mandating Future Enterprises not to dilute its Future Generali stake, one of the sources said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Future and IDBI Trusteeship did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.