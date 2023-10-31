Mumbai gets new luxury mall as Jio World Plaza to open doors on 1 November

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is set to open the Jio World Plaza (JWP) on 1 November in Mumbai, marking a fresh hotspot for upscale shopping. This new mall will showcase luxury labels including Balenciaga, Tory Burch, YSL, and Versace, catering to India's expanding affluent consumer base. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Situated in the prime Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the JWP will seamlessly integrate with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Convention Centre, and Jio World Garden, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate that also operates the country’s largest retail business said in a statement on Tuesday.

Designed as a hub for of retail, leisure, and dining experiences, the JWP will host several global brands making their debut in India. These include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa.

For Mumbai's shoppers, it's also an opportunity to visit inaugural stores of brands such as Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn. Moreover, notable flagships from renowned names like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, and Bulgari will be featured.

Additionally, distinguished Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar will grace the JWP.

"Our envisioning of Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India, as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands, to create a very unique retail experience," said Isha M Ambani, director, Reliance Industries Ltd., in a statement. "Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture," she said.

The debut of JWP aligns with India's burgeoning affluent consumer demographic. A 2023 'Wealth Report' by Knight Frank projected a 58.4% growth in India's ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI), with net worth over $30 million, over the next five years, expecting the number to reach 19,119 by 2027. The billionaire count is likely to grow from 161 in 2022 to 195 in 2027.

Recent years have witnessed global brands amplifying their presence in India through fashion events and exclusive collections.

In a related move, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) partnered with Paris-based luxury store Galeries Lafayette last year to introduce luxury department stores and a distinct e-commerce platform in India. The flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi will bring more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof.

Spanning four levels and a vast 750,000 sq. ft., the Plaza at BKC will host an array of 66 luxury brands. Its architecture, drawing inspiration from the lotus and nature, was realized through a collaboration between international architectural firm TVS, based in the US, and the Reliance team.

With features ranging from a modern sculpture by Jitish Kallat at the entrance to top-tier restaurants and a gourmet food section, the Plaza is committed to offering a premier shopping experience.

Enhanced services, such as personal shopping assistants, VIP concierge, taxi services, wheelchair facilities, hands-free shopping, and more, highlight the Plaza's dedication to its patrons.

