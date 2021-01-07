Mumbai home market to get a boost from lower development levies

Homes are likely to get cheaper in India’s costliest housing market of Mumbai as the state government has decided to reduce development-related levies by as much as 50% until December 2021.

Maharashtra state has cut various levies on construction projects by about half on suggestions of a government-appointed committee headed by Deepak Parekh. The move will likely bring down development costs for most builders and result in lower home prices for buyers in addition to boosting stocks of realty developers.

“The reduction in premiums for new launches will help development at lesser input cost and, over a period of time, there is a possibility of lower price for new inventories that shall come into the market," Niranjan Hiranandani, president, National Real Estate Development Council, said in a statement. “This reduction in premiums will help in quick turnaround of projects and uplifting industry sentiments."

Due to scarcity and high cost of land in Mumbai, developers prefer to build vertically, often more than what the ratio of floor space to total plot area allows. Developers pay a variety of charges for being able to build more, including premiums for more floors and deficient open space. According to the Parekh committee, Mumbai had 22 different levies, the highest among Indian cities.

The move follows the state government cutting local tax on home purchases by around 60% last year, leading to an 80% jump in Mumbai home sales in October-December.

