Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Mumbai Indians issues RFP for digital collectables

Mumbai Indians issues RFP for digital collectables

1 min read . 08:37 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
In December, Mumbai Indians purchased Cameron Green for 17.5 crore in Kochi at the player auction.

  • The franchise said it is looking for a company to provide services related to the development and monetisation of specific licensed digital collectables in the form of NFTs derived from its intellectual properties to leverage the team’s global brand value

Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a Reliance Industries-owned company that owns the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League has announced a request for proposal for its and digital collectables, more popularly known as NFTs. 

Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a Reliance Industries-owned company that owns the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League has announced a request for proposal for its and digital collectables, more popularly known as NFTs. 

The franchise said it is looking for a company to provide services related to the development and monetisation of specific licensed digital collectables in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) derived from its intellectual properties to leverage the team’s global brand value.

The franchise said it is looking for a company to provide services related to the development and monetisation of specific licensed digital collectables in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) derived from its intellectual properties to leverage the team’s global brand value.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

 This is the first IPL team to have called for bids, while other franchises too are working on creating their own digital collectables.

Mumbai Indians has been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won five league titles out of 15 editions. 

It has about 50 million social media followers across its platforms and wants to now find new avenues to engage its fanbase, the company said.

The request for proposal will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of 1 lakh excluding taxes till 17 January 2023.

According to a report by consultancy Brand Finance, Mumbai Indians was the number one IPL franchise brand in its 2021 IPL ranking, following 13% increase in brand value despite pandemic. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

In December, Mumbai Indians purchased Cameron Green for 17.5 crore in Kochi at the player auction. There was a bidding war for the 23-year-old Australian all-rounder between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP