Mumbai Indians issues RFP for digital collectables

Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a Reliance Industries-owned company that owns the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League has announced a request for proposal for its and digital collectables, more popularly known as NFTs.
The franchise said it is looking for a company to provide services related to the development and monetisation of specific licensed digital collectables in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) derived from its intellectual properties to leverage the team’s global brand value.
This is the first IPL team to have called for bids, while other franchises too are working on creating their own digital collectables.
Mumbai Indians has been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won five league titles out of 15 editions.
It has about 50 million social media followers across its platforms and wants to now find new avenues to engage its fanbase, the company said.
The request for proposal will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹1 lakh excluding taxes till 17 January 2023.
According to a report by consultancy Brand Finance, Mumbai Indians was the number one IPL franchise brand in its 2021 IPL ranking, following 13% increase in brand value despite pandemic.
In December, Mumbai Indians purchased Cameron Green for ₹17.5 crore in Kochi at the player auction. There was a bidding war for the 23-year-old Australian all-rounder between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
