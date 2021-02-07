In August, 2020, AAHL said it was going to acquire a controlling stake in MIAL, following which it would also take on current owner GVK Airport Developers Ltd’s debt. "Adani Group will acquire GVK Airport Developers Ltd's 50.50% stake as well as buyout 23.5% stake of Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) and Bidvest Group (for which it has obtained Competition Commission of India approval)," it had said in a regulatory filing earlier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}