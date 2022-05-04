Adani Enterprises on Wednesday informed that Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which owns and operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, the second largest airport in India has raised $750 million senior secured private placement notes from Apollo-managed credit funds.

The proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be utilised for refinancing of existing debt and to fund capital expenditure requirements of the issuer, in accordance with applicable laws.

“Apollo’s Credit business was able to provide a scaled, long-term capital solution for MIAL, with the majority of proceeds from the 7.25-years, $750 million notes to be used to refinance existing shorter maturity loans and new capital expenditure. MIAL is an iconic asset within AAHL’s expanding airport infrastructure Portfolio and the marquee private placement is among the largest-ever completed in India," the Adani Group firm announced in an exchange filing.

The company added that the transaction marked the first step of the capital management plan of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) along-with recently announced financial closure of Navi Mumbai airport.

Allen and Overy and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldass acted as legal advisors to MIAL for the issuance, while Linklaters and Talvar Thakore and Associates acted as legal advisors to Apollo.