Mumbai International Airport says will cooperate in CBI probe

MIAL is a joint venture between GVK group-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India. The statement came after the registration of a case against Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, the chairman of the GVK Group of Companies, and his son G V Sanjay Reddy, Managing Director of MIAL, among others by the CBI for alleged irregularities of ₹705 crore in the running of the airport.