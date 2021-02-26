Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is reopening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flights, starting from 10 March. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the flight operations were suspended at Terminal 1 in Mumbai Airport in March, 2020.

Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia & Trujet will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1, CSMIA said in a statement. In case of Indigo, while most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1, it added.

Passengers will be able to access lounges and F&B outlets like before. "All modes of transport to and fro will be made available for the convenience of the passengers, as before," it said.

The airport will ensure that measures such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitization and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary PPE will be implemented at T1, it further mentioned.

GoAir earlier said that they would shift its entire domestic flight operations in Mumbai to Terminal 1 from 10 March. All international flight operations of the airline in the city will take place from Terminal 2 (T2), the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it will continue to carry out the enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees.





