Mumbai Metro One Sale: Maharashtra Cabinet approves purchase of MMRDA-Reliance Infra joint venture from Anil Ambani
MMRDA-Reliance Infra joint venture sale: Former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan criticised the decision citing the high acquisition price.
The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet has given an in-principle approval for the acquisition of Mumbai Metro One, a public-private partnership project jointly owned by Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra), led by Anil Ambani, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Ambani's 74 per cent stake in the venture has been valued at ₹4,000 crore, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.