Mumbai police register FIR against Rahul Yadav, Sanjay Saini of 4B Networks in ₹10 crore fraud case1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM IST
FIR registered against 4B Networks for cheating an advertising firm of over ₹10 crore; no arrests made so far
In the case of cheating an advertising firm for more than ₹10 crore, the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR against 4B Networks Pvt Ltd company's senior official Rahul Yadav and Sanjay Saini.
