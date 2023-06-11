The official onset date of the monsoon over Mumbai is set for June 11. However, an extended range forecast indicates a prediction of below normal rainfall for most of Maharashtra , with intermittent thunderstorms until June 22.

Netizens expressed sarcasm on Twitter as Mumbai awaits monsoon arrival amid dry conditions. The eagerly anticipated Mumbai rains have experienced a longer delay than expected, leaving residents waking up to a sunny morning instead of the anticipated light downpour. The delay in the arrival of monsoon showers has brought disappointment to the city, which had been eagerly awaiting relief from the scorching heat.

#CycloneBiparjoy Lies off coast far away between Alibag and #Mumbai at distance of 590-600KM, it'll inch more closer parallel to Mumbai till tonight... And we wake up to another bright sunny morning, only Light #MumbaiRains expected if any, eye distance is too much! 🌀 pic.twitter.com/P8kOCvLNbH — yashm005 (@yashxzarts) June 11, 2023

The forecast also suggests below normal rains until June 15 along the west coast, including south Konkan, and further into parts of Maharashtra until June 22. Typically, monsoon is expected to cover the entire state by June 15.

Sushma Nair, Scientist of The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, said, “there is a possibility of rain hitting Mumbai and Maharashtra over the next 48 hours. While Mumbai will not experience very intense rain, the other districts may get heavy rain."

“The reason for the rain is Cyclone Biparjoy that has formed over the Arabian Sea… the spiral band of cyclone have brought in cloud and moisture for rain also. The state is recording higher temperature, therefore, the possibility of rain can’t be ruled out," Nair added.

VSCS BIPARJOY lay centered at 2330IST of today, near lat 17.4N and long 67.3E, about 600 km WSW of Mumbai, 530 km S-SW of Porbandar & 830 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and likely to reach near Pakistan & adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coast around A/N of 15th June as VSCS pic.twitter.com/P7rEFZk8SE — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2023

Mumbai will witness light rainfall for the next three to four days, while Thane and Palghar can anticipate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places on June 11 and 12.

The rainfall is expected as a result of the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. While Mumbai will experience sporadic light to moderate rainfall at isolated places, other districts in Maharashtra may witness heavy rain, according to IMD officials.

A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for several districts, including Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur, until Monday morning. The yellow alert indicates the likelihood of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai issued a weather advisory on June 9 urging fishermen to refrain from venturing into the Central Arabian Sea until June 13th. In addition, fishermen are advised to avoid the adjoining areas of the north Arabian Sea from June 12th to 15th, as well as the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch from June 10th to 15th.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into, Central Arabian Sea till 13 th June , Adjoining areas of north Arabian Sea during 12th -15 th June. and along & off Saurashtra & Kutch coasts during 10th to 15 th June.  Those out at sea are advised to return to coast. pic.twitter.com/PdWjAsnLVM — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 9, 2023

The rainfall is attributed to the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, which has brought in clouds and moisture.