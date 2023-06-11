Mumbai rains soon? Here's what IMD says as Maharashtra reels from higher temperature2 min read 11 Jun 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are expected to experience rainfall for the next few days due to Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea.
The official onset date of the monsoon over Mumbai is set for June 11. However, an extended range forecast indicates a prediction of below normal rainfall for most of Maharashtra, with intermittent thunderstorms until June 22.
