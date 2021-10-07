Reliance Industries on Thursday announced the launch of its premium retail destination, Jio World Drive (JWD), in Mumbai’s commercial epicenter, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Spanning across an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity, the company said "Jio World Drive" will be Mumbai’s newest, vibrant urban hangout. It is home to 72 prominent International and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, Mumbai’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services.

The drive-in theatre operated by PVR, with a capacity for 290 cars, pays homage to Mumbai’s first drive-in cinema. The precinct also introduces PVR’s flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR for the first time in India. The new concept launches with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests.

“With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must- visit destination to create moments of delight for all," said Darshan Mehta, CEO of Reliance Brands Ltd.

Designed by the renowned design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard, Jio World Drive’s elegant, floating façade is a retail architectural marvel inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which resembles a cloud like structure.

View Full Image JWD offers the most diverse collection of Indian and international public art in a commercial space in India

Reliance said the precinct creates a high-street experience with soft diffused skylight that creates an open airy vibe. While the design builds on the concept of merging the outdoors with indoors, the art peppered across the precinct is intended to exit the art galleries and greet the viewer in everyday experiences.

JWD offers the most diverse collection of Indian and international public art in a commercial space in India. The contemporary art installations, created by renowned artists, bind the customers in a visual framework of creativity and artistic expressions that highlight the spirit of Mumbai and its many quirks and characteristics.

The retail space will also house Reliance’s new food and grocery concept store FreshPik for the discerning and upwardly mobile, uber urban customer. It also launches India’s first flagship and anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth- West Elm and a global-first concept store of Hamleys’ called Hamleys’ Play.

The company said Jio World Drive follows international Covid guidelines and safety protocols. Entry is allowed - to only those who are double vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.