The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro ( L&T ) has bagged a third order for the Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train project from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, the engineering major said today.

While the company did not disclose the exact order size, it said it was “significant".

The major scope of work for the project comprises design & construction of Civil and Building works for a double line high-speed railway of a length of 8.198 Km (Chainage 373.700 to Chainage 401.898). The scope also includes the major station of Vadodara, Confirmation Car Base, Viaduct and Bridges, Crossing Bridges, Architectural, MEP and other associated works.

The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat and the project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.

L&T is already executing two other packages (MAHSR – C-4 and MAHSR C-6) of the high-speed corridor and takes pride in being associated with this prestigious project.

Over the years, L&T has significantly enhanced its capability to build faster, and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with its strategic goals.

The government was keen to get the bullet train project operational before general elections scheduled in 2024 but the deadline has now been extended. The project aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to under two hours.

