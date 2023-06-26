comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Epsilon set to invest $650 mn in US unit
Back

Epsilon set to invest $650 mn in US unit

 1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 11:08 PM IST Krishna Yadav

Indian battery material firm Epsilon Advanced Materials is investing $650m to build its first EV battery manufacturing plant in the US. The facility will have an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes and use sustainable technologies to produce high-capacity anode materials for over one million EVs. It is expected to commence operations in 2026, creating over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, and reach full capacity by 2031, generating $500m in revenue. The plant will be partly funded by internal accruals and supply agreement receivables, while EAM is considering multiple US locations, subject to regulatory approvals.

Epsilon set to invest $650 mn in US unitPremium
Epsilon set to invest $650 mn in US unit

Mumbai: Mumbai-based battery material firm, Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM), said it will invest $650 million to set up its first electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant in the US.

The unit will have an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes and leverage cutting-edge sustainable technologies to make high-capacity anode materials that will power over one million EVs. The facility is expected to be operational by 2026, creating over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, and is likely to reach full capacity by 2031, generating $500 million in revenue.

A company executive said the unit will partly be funded by internal accruals and partly by supply agreement receivables, but didn’t share further details.

EAM is evaluating multiple locations across the US for the proposed unit, subject to regulatory approvals, environment clearances and state and local incentive agreements. “EAM has signed strategic supply agreements with raw material suppliers and transport partners to create a seamless supply chain," it said. “Through this facility, it will produce high-capacity synthetic anode materials, customized for specific cell chemistries." The firm will take India-patented anode manufacturing technology to the US, EAM added.

“Ee are bringing the India patented anode manufacturing technology to the US and leveraging it to contribute to the vision for US’ EV battery ecosystem," Vikram Handa, the managing director of EAM, said in a company statement.

“The battery value chain is a critical enabler in the adoption of EVs and we are channelizing our efforts to localise production to help automakers leverage subsidies under US Inflation Reduction Act and pass on the benefits to end-users," he added.

This venture is the largest Indian investment for EV batteries in the US. It also aligns with US government’s goals to achieve 50% EV market share by 2030 and producing 1,000 GWh of battery capacity for critical mineral security.

With the establishment of the unit, EAM will contribute to the country’s EV roadmap, and ensure smooth functioning of local supply chain for batteries. The unit will contribute to the US government’s mandate of critical mineral security, the company said.

The EAM venture was also part of the joint statement by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent state visit.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jun 2023, 11:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout