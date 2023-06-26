Epsilon set to invest $650 mn in US unit

Epsilon set to invest $650 mn in US unit1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Indian battery material firm Epsilon Advanced Materials is investing $650m to build its first EV battery manufacturing plant in the US. The facility will have an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes and use sustainable technologies to produce high-capacity anode materials for over one million EVs. It is expected to commence operations in 2026, creating over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, and reach full capacity by 2031, generating $500m in revenue. The plant will be partly funded by internal accruals and supply agreement receivables, while EAM is considering multiple US locations, subject to regulatory approvals.
Mumbai: Mumbai-based battery material firm, Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM), said it will invest $650 million to set up its first electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant in the US.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×