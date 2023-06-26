Epsilon set to invest $650 mn in US unit

Mumbai: Mumbai-based battery material firm, Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM), said it will invest $650 million to set up its first electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant in the US.

The unit will have an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes and leverage cutting-edge sustainable technologies to make high-capacity anode materials that will power over one million EVs. The facility is expected to be operational by 2026, creating over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, and is likely to reach full capacity by 2031, generating $500 million in revenue.

A company executive said the unit will partly be funded by internal accruals and partly by supply agreement receivables, but didn’t share further details.

EAM is evaluating multiple locations across the US for the proposed unit, subject to regulatory approvals, environment clearances and state and local incentive agreements. “EAM has signed strategic supply agreements with raw material suppliers and transport partners to create a seamless supply chain," it said. “Through this facility, it will produce high-capacity synthetic anode materials, customized for specific cell chemistries." The firm will take India-patented anode manufacturing technology to the US, EAM added.

“Ee are bringing the India patented anode manufacturing technology to the US and leveraging it to contribute to the vision for US’ EV battery ecosystem," Vikram Handa, the managing director of EAM, said in a company statement.

“The battery value chain is a critical enabler in the adoption of EVs and we are channelizing our efforts to localise production to help automakers leverage subsidies under US Inflation Reduction Act and pass on the benefits to end-users," he added.

This venture is the largest Indian investment for EV batteries in the US. It also aligns with US government’s goals to achieve 50% EV market share by 2030 and producing 1,000 GWh of battery capacity for critical mineral security.

With the establishment of the unit, EAM will contribute to the country’s EV roadmap, and ensure smooth functioning of local supply chain for batteries. The unit will contribute to the US government’s mandate of critical mineral security, the company said.

The EAM venture was also part of the joint statement by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent state visit.