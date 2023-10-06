Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  SKS Power resolution hits NCLT roadblock

SKS Power resolution hits NCLT roadblock

Priyanka Gawande

The development comes after counsel for the resolution professional of SKS filed an application for the approval of the resolution plan submitted by Nagpur-based Sarda Energy, the successful resolution applicant.

In April 2022, the corporate insolvency resolution process of SKS was initiated after the lenders approached the NCLT. (iStockphoto)

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal has remanded the resolution plan submitted by Sarda Energy and Mining to the lenders of SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd.

The tribunal's decision comes as a fresh roadblock for the resolution of the company, said a lawyer aware of the matter.

The tribunal’s decision comes as a fresh roadblock for the resolution of the company, said a lawyer aware of the matter.

“The longer the delay in the approval of a resolution plan, the deeper the wounds inflicted upon the company and its stakeholders." said Akshat Khetan, founder of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services, Mumbai.

In April 2022, the corporate insolvency resolution process of SKS was initiated after the lenders approached the NCLT.

The power company owes SBI and Bank of Baroda 1,890 crore.

Earlier, larger conglomerates including Adani and Reliance had evinced interest in the company. The two, however, did not submit revised bids.

Besides these, NTPC, Jindal Power, Torrent Power and Singapore-based Vantage Point Asset Management Company were among those interested in taking over SKS.

Sarda Energy had submitted a bid of more than 1,000 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 05:06 AM IST
