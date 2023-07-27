New Delhi: India's largest container port, Mundra Port, has accelerated the despatch of containers after Cyclone Biparjoy's operational disruption last month, with throughput surpassing the levels seen before the storm.

Data for the container facility showed a surge in rail-handled twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for July to an average of 5,300, a rise from pre-cyclone levels of about 4,900. Post-cyclone, the number of double-stack container trains has jumped by 33%, expediting their clearance from the port.

"The upswing in figures attests to Mundra port's resilience and readiness in facing Cyclone Biparjoy," the port authority said in a statement. The storm, which had a major impact on Gujarat in June, triggered unavoidable downtime for approximately six days.

In the aftermath of the storm, container ships are docking upon arrival, mitigating congestion and delays. The backlog of containers in the yard has also shrunk due to increased dispatches, particularly on the rail side.

Adani Ports run Mundra Port berthed its longest vessel, the MV MSC Hamburg, on July 2. This vessel, measuring 399 meters long and 54 meters wide, boasts a carrying capacity of 15,908 TEU.

Despite the storm’s interference, the port reported a noteworthy year-on-year growth of 4.4% in Q1 FY24 for container handling.

Mundra, which managed over 6.6 million TEUs in FY23, holds the crown as India's largest container port. Its value is further bolstered by its linkage to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), which enhances efficient goods movement.

While regaining its footing post-cyclone, Mundra is also making strides to expand its infrastructure. It plans to inaugurate a new berth, T3, with a capacity of 0.8 million TEUs in Q3 FY23. Measures to beef up container rail handling capacity include five additional handling lines, two cantilever rail-mounted gantry (CRMG) cranes, and extensions to existing lines for long-haul containers. A fresh terminal operating system is also in the pipeline to streamline processes and minimize manual inputs. The port is heading towards automation to trim the man-machine interaction and amplify overall safety and efficiency.