Mundra Port accelerates despatch of containers; surpasses levels seen before cyclone Biparjoy1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Post-cyclone, the number of double-stack container trains has jumped by 33%, expediting their clearance from the port
New Delhi: India's largest container port, Mundra Port, has accelerated the despatch of containers after Cyclone Biparjoy's operational disruption last month, with throughput surpassing the levels seen before the storm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×