Murdochs’ $6.8 billion real estate score is fuel for merger foes

The holding has become such a significant piece of News Corp.’s $10.8 billion overall market value that it’s complicating efforts by Lachlan and his father, Rupert, to merge the company with Fox Corp., another media business they control. The pair acknowledged in mid-October that they’d asked the boards of both companies to form special committees to explore a possible deal. While investors have weighed in from the sidelines since then, the companies have been tight-lipped about the process, and it’s unclear when the directors will make a decision.

