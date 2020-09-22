Murugappa board a men’s club, alleges Valli Arunachalam

“It is evident that the family cannot tolerate women in their boardrooms, and they have showcased their considered view in this regard. It is very unfortunate that the AIL shareholders, the overwhelming majority of whom are also board members, are not able to understand what contributions women can make on the board. It is clear indication that gender bias exists at the highest levels of the Murugappa group," 59-year-old Valli Arunachalam, a holder of several patents based out of New York, said in a statement.