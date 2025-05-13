Murugappa's chip testing plant to begin supplies next year, says JV partner
SummaryThe CG Semi-Renesas semiconductor testing and assembly plant in Sanand, Gujarat will commence trial operations this year itself. Renesas is also opening two new chip design facilities this year, and plans to hire 300 semiconductor designers by end-2025.
The $9-billion Murugappa Group’s outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (Osat) plant, approved in February last year in partnership with Japan’s Renesas Electronics, will commence supplying chips to paying clients by the first half of next year, according to a senior executive.