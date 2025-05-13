Renesas ups hiring, eyes new chip design hubs

“We operate as an entity of Renesas’ global operations. Joint ventures and partnerships are a part of our operations, but we do not intend to conduct a blanket joint venture strategy for all our operations," said Narayanamoorthi. “To bolster our position here, we plan to hire 300 people—mostly semiconductor designers—by the end of this year. We also plan to set up two new facilities—in Bengaluru and Hyderabad—also by the end of this year."