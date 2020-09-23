Murugappa feud points to deeper gender bias woes

Valli is the ‘Karta’ of the Hindu Undivided Family that also comprises her sister, Vellachi Murugappan, and mother, M.V. Valli Murugappan. Many are making this an issue under the Hindu Succession Act, which may not be the case. The issue is around the representation she is seeking on the board of the company, founded by her father, which she says is being denied to her because the male-dominated family doesn’t want women in business. The issue is likely to be taken up under the Companies Act which has rules on women’s representation on the company boards, different from succession.