Murugappa Group's Tube India makes winning bid for CG Power in Swiss challenge

“Lenders of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited have today (28th August, 2020) communicated to Tube Investments of India Limited (TII) by their Letter of Intent that, upon conclusion of the Swiss Challenge bid process launched under the auspices of the Reserve Bank of India (Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets) Directions 2019, they have declared TII’s offer as the successful offer and TII as the successful bidder, subject to compliances with all the conditions stated in the said Letter of Intent, to the satisfaction of the lenders," said the notification.