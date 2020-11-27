Murugappa’s Tube to raise 350 cr from Azim Premji Trust, SBI MF

CG Power in a release to exchanges said it is in receipt of ₹587.50 crore from Tube Investments towards subscription to equity shares and 25% upfront consideration towards subscription of warrants of the company. In August, Tube Investments and CG Power had entered into a securities subscription agreement for acquiring a 56.61% controlling stake in the latter via a combination of investment around ₹700 crore. Tube emerged the successful bidder following a Swiss challenge bidding process, which was initiated by the lenders to CG Power.