New Delhi: Music streaming app Gaana has added a new product feature for an enhanced music listening experience for its listeners using artificial intelligence.

The app will modify music preferences to suit a person's daily mood or particular occasion, said the music service. It is backed by Times Internet and the new service, 'AutoQueue' will enable users to look for a song and it will play similar songs on its own following that.

This, the company said, dramatically reduces manual searching time and solves for “listener’s block", where one struggles to think of the next song to play. AutoQueue, it said, also makes discovery of new music easier, as listeners get served apt songs they might not know of on their own.

It is powered by a machine learning algorithm that factors probability of songs being heard together (past behavior) as well as similarity of music, tempo/bpm etc to predict possible songs a user would like to hear after they have manually played one song.

The algorithm analyzes thousands of signals and data points and comes up with personalised song suggestions. "Our listeners are consuming +30% more music than usual via this feature - and that tells us it’s working," said a statement by the firm.

Gaana has also released a brand film to communicate the ease of music listening with it. The ad film shows two girls going for a short drive that turns to a long drive as it keeps playing songs that they love.

Sandeep Lodha, CEO - Gaana, said, “Audio streaming has played a major role in people’s lives and consumption is increasing due to covid. We have always known to understand the pulse of the Indian listener and with this we are now going one step further to hyper-personalize each user’s app experience making it effortless to listen to great music."

According to data firm Statista, the Indian music streaming market will be worth $663 million in 2021 and jump to $1.1 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

