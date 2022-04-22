MuSigma’s Rajaram to raise debt to buy out Sequoia, others

The exact deal size could not be ascertained. But a part of the deal is also being funded through cash accruals and dividend payouts to investors. Sequoia and General Atlantic have been paring their stakes in the company over the past five years, beginning with a partial stake sale in 2016. “GA and Sequoia Capital stand to make 2.5-3 times on this investment," the person said. Both investors, who together held around 38% of the company, could have pulled out approximately $600 million together, including dividend payments.