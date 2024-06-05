Musk confirms diverting Nvidia AI chips away from Tesla

In the Tuesday post, Musk also said the extension works on Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas are almost completed and will house 50,000 H100 chips. Musk added in a separate post that about half of the $10 billion in AI-related expenditures that Tesla is expected to make this year would be internal, primarily for the Tesla-designed AI inference computer and sensors present in all of its cars, as well as Tesla’s supercomputer dubbed Dojo.