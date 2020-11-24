Musk hints again at longer-range Teslas and hatchback for Europe

At Tesla’s own “Battery Day" in September, Musk laid out a plan to build a $25,000 car and cut battery costs in half over the next three years. But making a truly mass market electric car at a profit will require more and cheaper batteries than currently available. Most global automakers have shied away from producing their own battery cells, citing the high investment costs and their lack of expertise in an industry dominated mostly by Asian manufacturers including LG Chem Ltd., CATL and Panasonic.