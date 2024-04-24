Musk needs new Teslas to pay for his autonomous dreams
Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 24 Apr 2024, 06:24 PM IST
SummaryTesla’s plan for a more affordable model that might revive growth and cash flows has been accelerated at the expense of ambition.
Tesla on Tuesday announced something totally unexpected from a company run by Elon Musk: a compromise.
