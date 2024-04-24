Musk needs new Teslas to pay for his autonomous dreams

Musk is right that Tesla’s valuation doesn’t add up without driverless cars, regardless of its growth in deliveries. So it was disappointing that the company gave investors no new ways to track its progress or gain confidence in its technology beyond well-worn assertions that it has the right approach. Tesla is taking a riskier road to autonomy than the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Alphabet, rejecting expensive lidar sensors and leaning into artificial intelligence. The approach should win on unit cost, but only if it actually delivers technologically. Meanwhile, Tesla’s spending on Nvidia’s AI-training chips and data centers is exacerbating its financial strain.