Musk outlines Tesla's recession playbook: cuts back costs

Musk outlines Tesla's recession playbook: cuts back costs4 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:08 PM IST
In a conference call to discuss Tesla's fourth-quarter results, Musk and other executives outlined plans to reshape the electric vehicle (EV) maker's cost base after slashing prices up to 20%, a move some analysts see as the first shot in a price war
Elon Musk has a playbook for Tesla headed into what he believes will be a "serious" recession: cut costs on everything from parts to logistics, while keeping the pressure on competitors with discounted sticker prices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×