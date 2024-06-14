Musk pay victory removes cloud at Tesla, but fresh legal fight looms
Sean McLain , Erin Mulvaney , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Jun 2024, 03:16 PM IST
SummaryThe vote to approve the multibillion-dollar pay package makes Musk happy and sets the stage for the next round of the court battle.
Tesla shareholders’ backing of Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar compensation package helps clarify his immediate future atop the world’s most valuable automaker. Now the electric-car company has to figure out how to pay him.
