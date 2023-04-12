Musk says Twitter could become cash-flow positive this quarter

Twitter reported positive cash flow in July, its last earnings disclosure before the culmination of Musk’s tumultuous acquisition. The company was saddled with billions of dollars of debt from the deal, so restoring it to profitability may go some way to validating the drastic cuts in staff and facilities that Musk made upon completion — though he has also been accused of failing to pay various company expenses, from office rents to ex-employees’ severance to former executives’ legal fees.

