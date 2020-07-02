Musk scales new highs with Earth, space ventures

The sales of Tesla’s cars in India seems like a distant reality for now. Tesla’s cheapest car, the Model 3, had been expected to make it to India. While Musk has shown interest in doing business in India, he also said that it is not feasible right now. “For other countries, we pay in part for the local factory by selling cars there ahead of time. Also gives a sense of demand. Current rules in India prevent that, but recent changes in sales tax give hope for future changes," he said in a tweet on 1 August last year.