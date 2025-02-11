Musk’s $97.4 billion OpenAI bid piles pressure on Altman

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is in talks to invest up to $25 billion into OpenAI as part of its current funding round. It is also a major contributor to Stargate, an OpenAI-led venture, announced the day after President Trump was inaugurated, to build data centers in the U.S. Microsoft has invested nearly $14 billion into the startup. Many of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture firms are invested in OpenAI, Musk’s xAI, or both.