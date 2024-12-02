Musk’s rivals fear he will target them with his new power

Last year, he challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match, a mixed martial arts competition, after the Facebook co-founder’s company Meta introduced Threads, a platform to rival Musk’s X. The two went after each other for months, calling each other names, but the idea seemed to wane after Musk said he might need surgery. Musk reupped the rivalry in May, as he was throwing his weight into the Trump campaign. “I’ve offered to fight him any place, any time, any rules, but all I hear is crickets," he wrote on X.