Musk’s SpaceX forges tighter links With US spy and military agencies
Micah Maidenberg , Drew FitzGerald , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Feb 2024, 04:47 PM IST
SummaryThe Elon Musk-led company has grown from a for-hire rocket launcher into a major national-security contractor.
SpaceX is deepening its ties with U.S. intelligence and military agencies, winning at least one major classified contract and expanding a secretive company satellite program called Starshield for national-security customers.
