Musk’s SpaceX forges tighter links With US spy and military agencies

The Elon Musk-led company entered into a $1.8 billion classified contract with the U.S. government in 2021, according to company documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. SpaceX said in the documents that funds from the contract were expected to become an important part of its revenue mix in the coming years. It didn’t disclose the name of the government customer.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial