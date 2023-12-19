Musk’s X Faces Probe in Europe Over Handling of Illegal Content, Disinformation
The investigation is the first test of the EU’s new online-content law and comes amid heightened scrutiny over social-media content related to the conflict in Israel and Gaza.
BRUSSELS—Elon Musk’s social-media platform X will face a formal probe in Europe over its handling of illegal content and disinformation in a first test of the European Union’s new online-content law.
