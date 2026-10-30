'Must make immediate, creative decisions': What CEO of 'never-ending' cruise that stranded 200 people said in his letter

Days after more than 200 passengers were stranded in Cambodia on MV Odyssey, a residential cruise ship that has been sailing around the world for more than two years, Mikael Petterson, the founder of its operator, Villa Vie Residences, said he “feels awful,” adding that he sees himself as the “villain in the story.”

Petterson made these remarks while speaking to Business Insider on Wednesday (local time). He said he is doing his best to right the ship, adding that the vessel's evicted residents are “counting on me to make the decisions here, and there's nothing else I'm focused on.”

Also Read | US cruise ship MV Odyssey runs out of money due to fuel costs, suspends voyage

Petterson blames Iran war for stranding passengers After two turbulent years at sea, Petterson said he had drawn up a plan last week to stabilise the ship’s finances. He was reportedly in talks with a potential investor and expected a fresh infusion of cash. However, after the deal fell through, he is now considering bankruptcy, with the company having run out of options.

While its operator marketed MV Odyssey as a never-ending cruise and a journey across the seven continents, reality was different, with unexpected mechanical delays delaying the ship's launch by months and some passengers being unhappy with their cabins. However, Petterson said the final blow was the Iran war, which sent fuel prices soaring.

He noted that the price surge marked the beginning of a “cascading effect” that led Villa Vie to shut Odyssey down on Tuesday, with the operator telling passengers living aboard to leave the ship within hours.

Petterson said, “Nobody that's tried residential cruising has succeeded, and we've gone further than anyone else,” adding, “But I think we would have been absolutely fine — and we would have seen this through — if there was no Iran war.”

Earlier in August, the operator also sent an "urgent" letter to residents of the luxury cruise ship and said the company needed to make "immediate and creative operational decisions to preserve the voyage." It added, "When the fuel contribution was requested several months ago, participation was not universal. The contributions received helped some, but they covered only part of the extraordinary increase in fuel costs. Since then, the company has exhausted its available reserves covering the remaining shortfall and keeping Odyssey moving."

Also Read | A Cruise Ship Was Their Home. Now Villa Vie Residents Must Leave

What happened to MV Odyssey? More than 200 passengers, most of them Americans, were left stranded in Cambodia after Villa Vie Residences, operator of a luxury residential cruise ship on a round-the-world voyage, reportedly ran out of funds amid soaring fuel costs.

According to reports, the luxury cruise ship set sail two years ago on a voyage across all seven continents, marketed as a blend of long-term living at sea and global travel. With suite prices for the vessel’s lifetime starting at around $230,000, its operator had offered passengers the chance to “make Odyssey your permanent home.”

However, it is currently docked at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville on the Gulf of Thailand, with no confirmed departure date. Citing Cambodian officials, AP reported that the luxury cruise had a 650-passenger capacity and had been carrying some 203 passengers, most of whom were Americans, along with 156 crew members.

The ship was forced to halt operations as rising fuel prices pushed its monthly fuel cost per cabin from a historical average of $1,800 to an estimated $6,000-$8,000 in parts of Asia amid the US-Iran war, its Florida-based operator said.

The company said it planned to reduce fuel consumption by slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port, but was unsuccessful in offsetting the surging costs.