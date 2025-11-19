“GST helped only in certain price bands. The mid-premium segment benefited, which favoured brands like Metro and Pantaloons. But low-priced footwear didn’t gain because demand itself is weak, not the tax rate," said Satish Meena, founder of market research firm Datum Intelligence. “The divergence isn’t because of GST alone — it’s fundamentally brand-specific. Metro is doing well because it sells what consumers want today, while players like Bata are dealing with deeper relevance issues that go beyond tax changes."