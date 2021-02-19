Muthoot Finance approves fundraising upto 6,000 crores

Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance Ltd (MFIN) today informed the Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) about the company's decision about the approval of raising funds by the company.

The company in a regulatory filing said, "The Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited at their meeting held today at the registered office of the company has considered and approved fund raising to the tune of Rs. 6,000 crores by way of private placement of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures to be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board of Directors or a committee thereof from time to time."

Muthoot Finance Limited earlier reported a 22 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax at ₹991.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a profit of ₹815.2 crore in the year-ago period. On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax rose to ₹1,006.7 crore from ₹861 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income grew 20 per cent to ₹2,777 crore from ₹2,321 crore earlier. "The growth during the quarter was very good. Our standalone loan assets... has crossed the landmark of ₹50,000 crore.

Our active customers presently having a loan account also crossed the landmark of 50 lakh customers," the company's Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by ₹3,389 crore to ₹49,622 crore. Muthoot said the company achieved a growth of 22 per cent in gold loan portfolio during the first nine months of the current year. It is likely to end the year with at least 25 per cent growth as against the previous year's figure of 22 per cent. Its gross NPA or stage 3 assets improved to 1.30 per cent from 2.54 per cent in the same quarter of FY20.

Expected credit losses (ECL) provision (as a percentage of gross loan assets) stood at 1.23 per cent during the quarter. Capital adequacy ratio was 26.38 per cent as against 26.51 per cent last year. Incremental cost of borrowing stood at 8.45 per cent as of December-end. In the nine months ended December, the non-banking finance company's consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) grew 28 per cent to ₹55,800 crore as against ₹43,436 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Muthoot said disbursements during the October-December period were focused on new customer additions, fresh loans to active and inactive customers and top-up loans to existing customers.

"We disbursed fresh loans to 3.88 lakh new customers amounting to ₹2,976 crore and to 4.38 lakh inactive customers amounting to ₹2,960 crore," he said. The company's subsidiaries such as Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd (MHIL), Belstar Microfinance Ltd (BML) and Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, among others, followed a cautious approach towards lending. Non-gold loan portfolio in subsidiaries constituted 10 per cent of consolidated loan portfolio.

MFIN's scrip were at ₹1,282.65 apiece, down0.82 per cent at BSE.

