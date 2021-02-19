Muthoot Finance approves fundraising upto 6,000 crores

Our active customers presently having a loan account also crossed the landmark of 50 lakh customers," the company's Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by ₹3,389 crore to ₹49,622 crore. Muthoot said the company achieved a growth of 22 per cent in gold loan portfolio during the first nine months of the current year. It is likely to end the year with at least 25 per cent growth as against the previous year's figure of 22 per cent. Its gross NPA or stage 3 assets improved to 1.30 per cent from 2.54 per cent in the same quarter of FY20.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}