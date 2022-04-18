Muthoot Finance on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹20 per share, according to an exchange filing.

"Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 26, 2022 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," the company said in a filing

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

On Monday, Muthoot Finance shares were down nearly 2% in noon deals at ₹1,312.50 apiece on NSE.