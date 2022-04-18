Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Muthoot Finance approves interim dividend. Details here

Muthoot Finance approves interim dividend. Details here

On Monday, Muthoot Finance shares were down nearly 2% in noon deals at 1,312.50 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 02:20 PM IST Livemint

  • The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Muthoot Finance on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of 20 per share, according to an exchange filing.

Muthoot Finance on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of 20 per share, according to an exchange filing.

"Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 26, 2022 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," the company said in a filing

"Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 26, 2022 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," the company said in a filing

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

On Monday, Muthoot Finance shares were down nearly 2% in noon deals at 1,312.50 apiece on NSE.